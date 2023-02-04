Stucke leads Northeastern against Elon

Elon Phoenix (4-19, 2-8 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (8-13, 4-6 CAA)
The Phoenix are 2-8 in CAA play. Elon gives up 72.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.1 points per game.
The Huskies and Phoenix match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Doherty is averaging 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.
Sean Halloran is averaging 12.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 11.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games for Elon.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.
Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.