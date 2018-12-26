SHREVEPORT, La. — Independence Bowl: Duke (7-5) vs. Temple (8-4), Thursday, 1:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Temple by 3½.

Series Record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Duke is trying to end its season with a positive after struggling during the last half of the year. The Blue Devils have lost four of six, including lopsided losses to Clemson and Wake Forest in the final two weeks. Temple is trying to end its impressive season with a win despite losing head coach Geoff Collins to Georgia Tech. Ed Foley will be the interim coach for the Owls.

KEY MATCHUP

Temple’s defense vs. Duke’s offense: The Owls’ defense is hoping to have a big day against Duke’s offense, which scored a combined 13 points in losses to Clemson and Wake Forest at the end of the season. Temple’s defense finished the regular season among the nation’s top 10 in several categories, including yards allowed per play (4.49) and passing yards allowed per game (166.3).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Temple: DT Michael Dogbe will play in his 54th game for the Owls and has had an outstanding career. He’s had a team-high 12½ tackles for a loss, including seven sacks this season.

Duke: QB Daniel Jones has had an up-and-down season, but has been very productive in some games. He’s thrown for 2,251 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Temple is playing its fourth bowl game in four years, which is quite a feat for a program that has just eight bowl appearances in program history. ... Temple has scored a non-offensive touchdown in nine of 12 games this season. The Owls’ total of 13 non-offensive touchdowns ranks first in the nation. ... Duke coach David Cutcliffe is already enshrined in the Independence Bowl Hall of Fame. As a head coach, he led Ole Miss to victories at the Independence Bowl in 1998, 1999 and 2002. ... Duke is playing in its sixth bowl game in the past seven seasons.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.