Stute leads Vanderbilt against Wofford after 20-point showing

Wofford Terriers (5-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4)
The Terriers are 0-3 on the road. Wofford ranks third in the SoCon scoring 36.8 points per game in the paint led by B.J. Mack averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stute is shooting 53.2% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds. Liam Robbins is shooting 62.3% and averaging 11.9 points for Vanderbilt.
Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 16.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Terriers. Mack is averaging 15.9 points for Wofford.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.