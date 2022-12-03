Stute leads Vanderbilt against Wofford after 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wofford Terriers (5-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -8.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the Wofford Terriers after Myles Stute scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 70-65 loss to the VCU Rams. The Commodores are 1-2 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Terriers are 0-3 on the road. Wofford ranks third in the SoCon scoring 36.8 points per game in the paint led by B.J. Mack averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stute is shooting 53.2% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds. Liam Robbins is shooting 62.3% and averaging 11.9 points for Vanderbilt.

Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 16.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Terriers. Mack is averaging 15.9 points for Wofford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

