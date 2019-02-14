CHICAGO — James Suber recorded 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Cal State Bakersfield to a 75-62 win over Chicago State on Thursday night.

Jarkel Joiner had 16 points for Cal State Bakersfield (16-9, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference). Rickey Holden added 14 points. Darius Williams had 12 points for the visiting team.

Travon Bell had 19 points for the Cougars (3-22, 0-10), who have now lost 14 straight games. Anthony Harris added 11 points. Cameron Bowles had 10 points.

The Roadrunners improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Cal State Bakersfield defeated Chicago State 86-73 on Jan. 19. Cal State Bakersfield plays UMKC on the road on Saturday. Chicago State faces Grand Canyon at home on Saturday.

