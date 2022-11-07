Sueing, Sensabaugh lead Ohio State past Robert Morris 91-53

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justice Sueing scored 20 points, Zed Keys had a double-double and freshman Brice Sensabaugh just missed one in his debut as Ohio State cruised to a 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in a season opener on Monday night.
Tanner Holden scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting to help the Buckeyes shoot 55.7% from the floor. Isaac Likely added nine points, nine rebounds and six assists. Likely had a breakaway dunk where he had to avoid a man and his mop underneath the basket, giving Ohio State a 7-2 lead.
Enoch Cheeks scored 17 to lead Robert Morris. Freshman Stephaun Walker added 10 points. The Colonials scored 11 points off 14 Buckeyes turnovers, but shot 31.7% overall. Cheeks made 3 of 7 from beyond the arc, while his teammates sank just 1 of 17.
