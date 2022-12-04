Sugar Bowl features first Alabama-Kansas State matchup

Alabama: Recorded its 43rd 10-win season in 2022 – the 15th straight year the Crimson Tide have hit at least 10 victories.

Alabama (10-2, SEC, No. 5 CFP) vs Kansas State (10-3, Big 12, No. 9 CFP), Dec. 31, 12 p.m. ET

Kansas State: Knocked off previously unbeaten TCU in overtime in the Big 12 Championship game for the 11th 10-win season in program history and its first since going 11-2 in 2012.