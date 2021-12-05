Mississippi: Capped its first 10-win regular season in program history with a 31-21 triumph over Mississippi State and finished second in the SEC West.
LAST TIME
Baylor 20, Mississippi 10 (Sept. 6, 1975).
BOWL HISTORY
Baylor: Third appearance in the Sugar Bowl and second in three seasons; 26th bowl overall.
Mississippi: Ninth appearance in the Sugar Bowl and second in six seasons; 39th bowl overall.
___
