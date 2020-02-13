Kamani Johnson had 14 points for the Trojans (18-8, 12-3), whose seven-game winning streak ended with the loss. Ruot Monyyong added 12 points. Jovan Stulic had 11 points and five steals.
Markquis Nowell, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Trojans, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).
The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Trojans with the win. Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Texas State 72-68 on Jan. 2. Texas State takes on Arkansas State at home on Saturday. Arkansas-Little Rock faces Texas-Arlington on the road on Saturday.
