Sullivan and NJIT host UMBC

UMBC Retrievers (14-7, 4-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-14, 2-4 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the UMBC Retrievers after Raheim Sullivan scored 23 points in NJIT's 85-69 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Highlanders are 3-5 in home games. NJIT is ninth in the America East scoring 67.1 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Retrievers are 4-2 against conference opponents. UMBC scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Highlanders and Retrievers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hess averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Miles Coleman is shooting 40.3% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Craig Beaudion is averaging 6.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Retrievers. Colton Lawrence is averaging 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

