Sullivan and Vermont host Binghamton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vermont Catamounts (10-10, 4-2 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-11, 4-2 America East) Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on the Binghamton Bearcats after Finn Sullivan scored 28 points in Vermont’s 85-69 victory against the NJIT Highlanders. The Bearcats are 5-4 on their home court. Binghamton ranks fifth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Catamounts are 4-2 in conference matchups. Vermont is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats and Catamounts face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is averaging 14.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Advertisement

Aaron Deloney is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. Sullivan is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article