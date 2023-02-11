Sullivan and Vermont host UMass-Lowell

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-6, 7-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (14-10, 8-2 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -5.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Finn Sullivan scored 21 points in Vermont’s 74-65 win against the Maine Black Bears.

The Catamounts are 6-1 on their home court. Vermont has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The River Hawks are 7-4 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell is the top team in the America East with 39.5 points per game in the paint led by Max Brooks averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Penn is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Advertisement

Everette Hammond is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the River Hawks. Allin Blunt is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article