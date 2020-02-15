Jalon Gates had 18 points for the Huskies (3-20, 3-11). Ian DuBose added 16 points and seven assists. Philip McKenzie had eight rebounds.
The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Lamar defeated Houston Baptist 102-92 on Jan. 11. Lamar plays Sam Houston State on the road on Wednesday. Houston Baptist plays Abilene Christian at home on Wednesday.
