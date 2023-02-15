Sullivan leads Vermont against New Hampshire after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Hampshire Wildcats (11-12, 6-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (15-10, 9-2 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -12; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays the New Hampshire Wildcats after Finn Sullivan scored 25 points in Vermont’s 93-81 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Catamounts have gone 7-1 at home. Vermont is fourth in the America East scoring 71.3 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are 6-5 in America East play. New Hampshire has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robin Duncan is averaging 8.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Catamounts. Dylan Penn is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Vermont.

Kyree Brown is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Wildcats. Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 15.4 points and 11.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

