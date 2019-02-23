HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Lewis Sullivan scored 17 points, including a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation, and Tavin Lovan had six of his 16 points in overtime to lead UAB to a 76-72 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday.

Jalen Perry and Zack Bryant added 12 points for UAB (17-11, 9-6 Conference USA).

Southern Miss didn’t get up a shot after Sullivan’s basket. The Golden Eagles were ahead 70-68 midway through overtime before Perry hit a jumper and Lovan followed with consecutive dunks to put UAB on top 74-70 with 44 seconds left. After Leonard Harper-Bake cut the deficit to two with 28 seconds left, Bryant clinched the win with two free throws at 22 seconds while the Golden Eagles were missing their last two shots.

Tyree Griffin had 20 points and 10 assists for the Golden Eagles (17-10, 9-6), whose six-game winning streak ended with the loss. Cortez Edwards added 17 points and nine rebounds. Harper-Baker had 13 points.

The Blazers leveled the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Southern Miss defeated UAB 73-68 on Jan. 12. Both teams face W. Kentucky the next time they take the floor. UAB heads home for its matchup against the Hilltoppers on Thursday, while Southern Miss visits W. Kentucky on Sunday.

