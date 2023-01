BURLINGTON, Vt. — Finn Sullivan had 28 points to lead Vermont to an 85-69 victory over NJIT on Sunday.

Sullivan also had six rebounds for the Catamounts (10-10, 4-2 America East Conference). Kameron Gibson scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn finished 7 of 9 from the field and scored 15.