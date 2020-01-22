The Terriers scored the first four pints of overtime before Navy scored the next six from the foul line. Walter Whyte drilled a 3-pointer at 1:48 to put the Terriers on top 58-57 but Davis responded 22 seconds later.

The teams traded turnovers before Boston University missed a go-ahead shot with six seconds left. John Carter Jr. made a free throw with a second to go and missed the second but the Terriers couldn’t get up a final shot.

Both teams missed their final shots in regulation.

Nether team led by double figures.

Navy (11-7, 5-2 Patriot League) shot 47% but was 3 of 16 behind the arc.

Max Mahoney had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Terriers (10-10, 4-3) and Whyte added 14 points and nine rebounds. Boston University shot 39% but made 8 of 24 from distance.

