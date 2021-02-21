Jamir Harris had 30 points for the Eagles (2-4, 2-4), the only scorer in double figures. Josh Alexander added eight points with five assists. Connor Nelson had eight rebounds.
A late 10-0 run for American cut the Navy lead to 67-58 with 49.5 seconds left. Summers rounded out Navy scoring with two free throws and a dunk.
The Midshipmen remain undefeated in four games against the Eagles this season. Most recently, Navy defeated American 72-60 on Saturday.
