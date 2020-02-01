Zion Young had 16 points for the Western Illinois (5-15, 2-8), which saw its losing streak reach five games. Ben Pyle added 15 points and Kobe Webster had 12.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks for the season. South Dakota State defeated Western Illinois 91-56 on Jan. 4.

South Dakota State faces Nebraska Omaha at home next Saturday. Western Illinois matches up against Purdue Fort Wayne on the road on Wednesday.

