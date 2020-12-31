YET TO WIN: The Golden Eagles are 0-5 when they score 80 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 80 points. The Mavericks are 0-7 when allowing 70 or more points and 2-1 when holding opponents below 70.
COLD SPELL: Oral Roberts has lost its last five road games, scoring 72.6 points, while allowing 85 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts as a collective unit has made 12.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams.
