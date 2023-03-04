ORU beats North Dakota in Summit League quarterfinal

Jurgens also contributed five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (28-4). Connor Vanover added 19 points while going 9 of 11 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Kareem Thompson recorded 15 points and was 5-of-10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. It was the 14th victory in a row for the Golden Eagles.

Jurgens led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 56-31 at the break. Oral Roberts pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 26 points. They were outscored by North Dakota in the second half by a nine-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Jurgens led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.