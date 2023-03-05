Arians. South Dakota St. beat Omaha 63-55 in Summit tourney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Alex Arians had 18 points in South Dakota State’s 63-55 victory over Omaha on Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament.

Arians was 4-of-14 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the foul line for the Jackrabbits (19-12). Zeke Mayo scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Matthew Mims shot 3 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points. The Jackrabbits picked up their eighth straight win.