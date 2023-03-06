N. Dakota St. best S. Dakota 70-68 in Summit League quarters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Grant Nelson led North Dakota State with 23 points and Tajavis Miller sealed the victory with a layup with 15 seconds left as the Bison knocked off South Dakota 70-68 on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament.
A.J. Plitzuweit led the way for the Coyotes (12-19) with 17 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 16 points and six assists for South Dakota. In addition, Tasos Kamateros finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds. The loss was the Coyotes’ sixth in a row.
Nelson scored 13 points in the first half for North Dakota State, who led 33-25 at halftime. Miller put up 12 points in the second half for North Dakota State, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.