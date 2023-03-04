Louisiana knocks off Georgia Southern in Sun Belt Tournament

Louisiana took the lead with 17:01 left in the first half and never looked back. Lewis led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 39-24 at the break. Louisiana pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 16 points. They outscored Georgia Southern by three points in the final half, as Michael Thomas led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.