Super seniors will not count against team’s 85-scholarship limit next season. The numbers for each team are subject to change. Service academy players were not eligible to return as super seniors.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Cincinnati - 6. Notable: CB Coby Bryant, who led team in interceptions with four.
East Carolina - 9.
Houston - 10.
Memphis - 7.
Navy - 0.
SMU - 11. Notable: Second team all-AAC OL Hayden Howerton.
Temple - 11.
Tulane - 8.
Tulsa - 14. Notable: Leading receiver Keylon Stokes.
UCF - 6. Notable: Transfer WR Brandon Johnson from Tennessee.
Total: 82.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERNCE
Boston College - 10. Notable: OLs Ben Petrula, Zion Johnson.
Clemson - 6. Notable: LB James Skalski, S Nolan Turner.
Duke - 3.
Florida State - 10. Notable: Transfers QB McKenzie Milton (UCF), DE Keir Thomas (South Carolina), DE Jermaine Johnson (Georgia).
Georgia Tech - 7.
Louisville - 9.
Miami - 6. Notable: QB D’Eriq King, fourth in the ACC in total offense (293.1 yards per game).
North Carolina - 5.
North Carolina State - 3
Pittsburgh - 12. Notable: QB Kenny Pickett, four-year starter.
Syracuse - 8.
Virginia - 8. Notable. S Joey Blount, 219 tackles and six INTs in his career.
Virginia Tech - 7.
Wake Forest - 8.
Total: 102.
BIG TEN
Illinois - 17. Notable: OLs Doug Kramer, Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe.
Indiana - 8. Notable. Leading receiver WR Ty Fryfogle.
Iowa - 3.
Maryland - 1.
Michigan - 1.
Michigan State - 5.
Minnesota - 10.
Nebraska - 7. Notable: Leading tackler LB JoJo Doman.
Northwestern - 4.
Ohio State - 5. Notable: All-America DT Haskell Garrett, OT Thayer Munford.
Penn State - 3.
Purdue - 4.
Rutgers - 13. Notable: LB Olakunle Fatukasi, who led the conference in tackles per game (11.22).
Wisconsin - 7. Notable: WRs Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis.
Total: 88.
BIG 12
Baylor - 9.
Iowa State - 7. Notable: All-Big 12 DB Greg Eisworth, OT Sean Foster.
Kansas State - 5. Notable: QB Skylar Thompson, who has accounted for 52 career touchdowns.
Kansas - 8.
Oklahoma - 9.
Oklahoma State - 6. Notable: Leading tackler LB Malcolm Rodriguez.
TCU - 4.
Texas - 7.
Texas Tech - 10. Notable: DB Eric Monroe, LB Colin Schooler.
Wes Virginia - 4.
Total: 69.
CONFERENCE USA
Charlotte - 8.
Florida Atlantic - 18. Notable: CB Zyon Gilbert.
Florida International - 14.
Louisiana Tech - 10.
Marshall - 15. Notable: all-C-USA TE Xavier Gaines.
Middle Tennessee State - 12. Notable: S Reed Blankenship, 309 career tackles.
North Texas - 6.
Old Dominion - 8.
Rice - 5.
Southern Mississippi - 15.
UAB - 12. Notable: All-C-USA LB Kris Moll.
UTEP - n/a.
Total: 123.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Akron - n/a.
Ball State - 16. Notable: Leading receiver WR Justin Hall and LB Anthony Epke, who led the team in sacks.
Bowling Green - 7.
Buffalo - 13.
Central Michigan - 8.
Eastern Michigan - 12.
Kent State - 15. Notable: QB Dustin Crum, who led the MAC in total offense per game at 355.3 yards.
Miami - 7.
Northern Illinois - 5.
Ohio - 11. Notable: RB De’Montre Tuggle, who averaged 134.33 yards rushing per game.
Toledo - 16.
Western Michigan - 11.
Total: 121
MOUNTAIN WEST
Air Force - 0.
Boise State - 8.
Colorado State - 13.
Fresno State - 12. Notable: Leading rusher RB Ronnie Rivers.
Hawaii - 14.
New Mexico - 14.
Nevada - 11. Notable. Second team all-Mountain West LB Lawson Hall.
San Diego State - 10. Notable: RB Greg Bell, second leading rusher in conference.
San Jose State - 12. Notable: QB Nick Starkel.
Wyoming - 7.
UNLV - 11. Notable: Leading rusher RB Charles Williams.
Utah State - 19.
Total: 131.
PAC-12
Arizona - 11.
Arizona State - 14. Notable: Second team all-Pac-12 CB Chase Lucas.
California - 10.
Colorado - 3. Notable: All-Pac-12 LB Nate Landman.
Oregon - 8.
Oregon State - 10.
Southern California - 14. Notable: Leading rusher RB Vavae Maleapeai.
Stanford - 3.
UCLA - 6.
Utah - 11. Notable: DLs Hauati Pututau, Maxs Tupai.
Washington - 6.
Washington State - 9.
Total: 105.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Alabama - 2.
Arkansas - 10. Notable: LB Drew Morgan, who led the nation in tackles per game (12.33).
Auburn - 2.
Florida - 5.
Georgia - 3.
Kentucky - 9.
LSU - 6. Notable: DLs Andre Anthony, Glen Logan, Neil Farrell Jr.
Mississippi - 10. Notable: Leading returning receiver WR Dontario Drummond
Mississippi State - 5.
Missouri - 12.
South Carolina - 7.
Tennessee - 11.
Texas A&M - 7. Notable: DLs Jayden Peavy, Micheal Clemons.
Vanderbilt - 5.
Total: 94.
SUN BELT
Appalachian State - 13. Notable: WR Corey Sutton, OG Baer Hunter.
Arkansas State - 11.
Coastal Carolina - 12.
Georgia Southern - 10.
Georgia State - 10.
Louisiana Lafayette - 9. Notable: QB Levi Lewis, third in Sun Belt in total offense (237.2 yards per game).
Louisiana-Monroe - n/a.
South Alabama - 8.
Texas State - 12.
Troy - 13.
Total: 98
INDEPENDENTS
Army - 0.
BYU - 1.
Connecticut - 5.
Liberty - 15.
Massachusetts - 3.
New Mexico State - n/a.
Notre Dame - 2. Notable: K Jonathan Doerer, who is 32 for 43 on field-goal attempts the last two seasons.
Total: 26.
