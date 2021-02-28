Super seniors will not count against team’s 85-scholarship limit next season. The numbers for each team are subject to change. Service academy players were not eligible to return as super seniors.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Cincinnati - 6. Notable: CB Coby Bryant, who led team in interceptions with four.

East Carolina - 9.

Houston - 10.

Memphis - 7.

Navy - 0.

SMU - 11. Notable: Second team all-AAC OL Hayden Howerton.

Temple - 11.

Tulane - 8.

Tulsa - 14. Notable: Leading receiver Keylon Stokes.

UCF - 6. Notable: Transfer WR Brandon Johnson from Tennessee.

Total: 82.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERNCE

Boston College - 10. Notable: OLs Ben Petrula, Zion Johnson.

Clemson - 6. Notable: LB James Skalski, S Nolan Turner.

Duke - 3.

Florida State - 10. Notable: Transfers QB McKenzie Milton (UCF), DE Keir Thomas (South Carolina), DE Jermaine Johnson (Georgia).

Georgia Tech - 7.

Louisville - 9.

Miami - 6. Notable: QB D’Eriq King, fourth in the ACC in total offense (293.1 yards per game).

North Carolina - 5.

North Carolina State - 3

Pittsburgh - 12. Notable: QB Kenny Pickett, four-year starter.

Syracuse - 8.

Virginia - 8. Notable. S Joey Blount, 219 tackles and six INTs in his career.

Virginia Tech - 7.

Wake Forest - 8.

Total: 102.

BIG TEN

Illinois - 17. Notable: OLs Doug Kramer, Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe.

Indiana - 8. Notable. Leading receiver WR Ty Fryfogle.

Iowa - 3.

Maryland - 1.

Michigan - 1.

Michigan State - 5.

Minnesota - 10.

Nebraska - 7. Notable: Leading tackler LB JoJo Doman.

Northwestern - 4.

Ohio State - 5. Notable: All-America DT Haskell Garrett, OT Thayer Munford.

Penn State - 3.

Purdue - 4.

Rutgers - 13. Notable: LB Olakunle Fatukasi, who led the conference in tackles per game (11.22).

Wisconsin - 7. Notable: WRs Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis.

Total: 88.

BIG 12

Baylor - 9.

Iowa State - 7. Notable: All-Big 12 DB Greg Eisworth, OT Sean Foster.

Kansas State - 5. Notable: QB Skylar Thompson, who has accounted for 52 career touchdowns.

Kansas - 8.

Oklahoma - 9.

Oklahoma State - 6. Notable: Leading tackler LB Malcolm Rodriguez.

TCU - 4.

Texas - 7.

Texas Tech - 10. Notable: DB Eric Monroe, LB Colin Schooler.

Wes Virginia - 4.

Total: 69.

CONFERENCE USA

Charlotte - 8.

Florida Atlantic - 18. Notable: CB Zyon Gilbert.

Florida International - 14.

Louisiana Tech - 10.

Marshall - 15. Notable: all-C-USA TE Xavier Gaines.

Middle Tennessee State - 12. Notable: S Reed Blankenship, 309 career tackles.

North Texas - 6.

Old Dominion - 8.

Rice - 5.

Southern Mississippi - 15.

UAB - 12. Notable: All-C-USA LB Kris Moll.

UTEP - n/a.

Total: 123.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Akron - n/a.

Ball State - 16. Notable: Leading receiver WR Justin Hall and LB Anthony Epke, who led the team in sacks.

Bowling Green - 7.

Buffalo - 13.

Central Michigan - 8.

Eastern Michigan - 12.

Kent State - 15. Notable: QB Dustin Crum, who led the MAC in total offense per game at 355.3 yards.

Miami - 7.

Northern Illinois - 5.

Ohio - 11. Notable: RB De’Montre Tuggle, who averaged 134.33 yards rushing per game.

Toledo - 16.

Western Michigan - 11.

Total: 121

MOUNTAIN WEST

Air Force - 0.

Boise State - 8.

Colorado State - 13.

Fresno State - 12. Notable: Leading rusher RB Ronnie Rivers.

Hawaii - 14.

New Mexico - 14.

Nevada - 11. Notable. Second team all-Mountain West LB Lawson Hall.

San Diego State - 10. Notable: RB Greg Bell, second leading rusher in conference.

San Jose State - 12. Notable: QB Nick Starkel.

Wyoming - 7.

UNLV - 11. Notable: Leading rusher RB Charles Williams.

Utah State - 19.

Total: 131.

PAC-12

Arizona - 11.

Arizona State - 14. Notable: Second team all-Pac-12 CB Chase Lucas.

California - 10.

Colorado - 3. Notable: All-Pac-12 LB Nate Landman.

Oregon - 8.

Oregon State - 10.

Southern California - 14. Notable: Leading rusher RB Vavae Maleapeai.

Stanford - 3.

UCLA - 6.

Utah - 11. Notable: DLs Hauati Pututau, Maxs Tupai.

Washington - 6.

Washington State - 9.

Total: 105.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Alabama - 2.

Arkansas - 10. Notable: LB Drew Morgan, who led the nation in tackles per game (12.33).

Auburn - 2.

Florida - 5.

Georgia - 3.

Kentucky - 9.

LSU - 6. Notable: DLs Andre Anthony, Glen Logan, Neil Farrell Jr.

Mississippi - 10. Notable: Leading returning receiver WR Dontario Drummond

Mississippi State - 5.

Missouri - 12.

South Carolina - 7.

Tennessee - 11.

Texas A&M - 7. Notable: DLs Jayden Peavy, Micheal Clemons.

Vanderbilt - 5.

Total: 94.

SUN BELT

Appalachian State - 13. Notable: WR Corey Sutton, OG Baer Hunter.

Arkansas State - 11.

Coastal Carolina - 12.

Georgia Southern - 10.

Georgia State - 10.

Louisiana Lafayette - 9. Notable: QB Levi Lewis, third in Sun Belt in total offense (237.2 yards per game).

Louisiana-Monroe - n/a.

South Alabama - 8.

Texas State - 12.

Troy - 13.

Total: 98

INDEPENDENTS

Army - 0.

BYU - 1.

Connecticut - 5.

Liberty - 15.

Massachusetts - 3.

New Mexico State - n/a.

Notre Dame - 2. Notable: K Jonathan Doerer, who is 32 for 43 on field-goal attempts the last two seasons.

Total: 26.