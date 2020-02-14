Shaquillo Fritz made a layup and a jump shot for a 15-12 lead with 8:47 before intermission and the Tigers never trailed again. Pacific led 34-24 at halftime and stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way. Crockrell made two foul shots with 5:22 remaining for a 64-44 lead.
JoJo Walker led the Pilots (9-18, 1-11) with 20 points and Isaiah White scored 12. Portland has lost 10 straight.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.