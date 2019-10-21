Investigators say Johnson and a second suspect allegedly shot Emmett during a Sept. 23 robbery attempt. Police say 37-year-old Emmett was sitting in his vehicle outside his residence when two men approached and he was fatally shot while trying to flee.
Emmett scored 2,256 career points from 2001-04 with the Red Raiders. After college, Emmett played one season each with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets.
___
Information from: WFAA-TV, http://www.wfaa.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD