Sam Sessoms had 38 points for the Bearcats (10-19, 4-12). Pierre Sarr added seven rebounds.
New Hampshire also defeated Binghamton 77-69 on Jan. 25.
New Hampshire finishes out the regular season against UMass Lowell at home on Tuesday. Binghamton’s season is over.
