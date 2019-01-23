AUSTIN, Texas — Sug Sutton scored 18 points, Joyner Holmes added 15 and No. 12 Texas defeated Kansas 62-43 on Wednesday night.

The Longhorns (16-3, 6-1 Big 12) never trailed but didn’t put away the Jayhawks (11-6, 1-5) until a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 58-35 with 5½ minutes to go. Joyner made a free throw, then followed her miss on the second for a layup and Sutton had a 3-point play in the decisive stretch. Kansas missed seven shots in the drought.

Texas was 1 of 9 from 3-point range but shot 24 of 48 overall and had a 45-26 edge in the paint.

The Jayhawks shot just 26 percent (17 of 66), 13 percent behind the arc (4 of 30) and went 5 of 9 from the foul line.

Mariane De Carvalho had 11 points and Austin Richardson 10 for Kansas.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.