Jimmy Boeheim scored 17 points with four assists to lead the Big Red (4-13, 1-3). Josh Warren made all eight of his free throws and scored 14, while Dean Noll had 13 points and four assists off the bench. Bryan Knapp hit all three of his 3-pointers and scored 11.

Yale shot 56% overall (30 of 54) and from 3-point range (10 of 18). Cornell shot 45% from the floor (22 of 49) and 48% from distance (13 of 27). Yale won the rebound battle 37-21.

