Air Force put up 52 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Angus McWilliam and George Willborn each had eight points for the Highlanders (9-6).

Air Force matches up against UNLV on the road on Saturday. UC Riverside faces San Diego Christian at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD