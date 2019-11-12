A.J. Walker, who led the Falcons in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).
Tucker Blackwell scored a career-high 22 points for the Black Knights (1-2). Matt Wilson added 12 points and 14 rebounds. Tommy Funk had seven assists.
Air Force plays TCU on the road on Monday. Army faces Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Monday.
