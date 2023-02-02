Sweatman and Cent. Conn. St. host Saint Francis (BKN)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-17, 4-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (11-11, 4-5 NEC) New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -1; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Davonte Sweatman scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 88-74 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Terriers are 8-3 in home games. Saint Francis (BKN) is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils are 4-5 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. ranks seventh in the NEC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Snoddy averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is scoring 10.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Terriers. Zion Bethea is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

