She did it on both ends of the court. The Pac-12’s defensive player of the year shut down Aggies guard Jordan Nixon, whose late-game heroics had pulled Texas A&M through the first two rounds. Nixon finished with three points after scoring 35 in the second round.
Arizona advances to Monday’s Mercado Region final against No. 5 Indiana, which upset top-seed North Carolina State earlier Saturday night.
McDonald came in average 19.6 points and scored 19 by halftime in carrying Arizona to a 35-32 lead. The Wildcats (19-5) stretched the lead to 13 by the end of the third quarter as Arizona made four 3-pointers, two by McDonald, in the period.
Texas A&M had won its first two games by a total of six points and now had to make a desperate bid to rally in front of a small but boisterous Aggies crowd in the Alamodome, just a three-hour drive from campus.
The Aggies cut the lead to 59-48 on Ciera Johnson’s layup to start the fourth. But three straight Texas A&M turnovers and consecutive 3-pointers from Sam Thomas and Cate Reese had the Wildcats in total control with 4:41 to play.
Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points to lead Texas A&M (25-3).
STAT LINE
Texas A&M was just 2-of-8 shooting on 3-pointers and committed 19 turnovers that Arizona turned into 28 points.
