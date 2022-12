NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Stephan Swenson scored 22 points and Jalen Blackmon 21 to help Stetson defeat Lipscomb 86-80 in overtime on Friday in an Atlantic Sun opener.

Swenson, who had six assists for the Hatters (6-6), hit a 3-pointer send the game into overtime tied at 69-all. Blackmon scored 12 points in overtime, and shot 6 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Josh Smith shot 7 for 15 to finish with 15 points, while adding 13 rebounds.