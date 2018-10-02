CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says injured quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play against Wake Forest.

Lawrence missed the second half of fourth-ranked Clemson’s 27-23 win over Syracuse last week after taking a hard hit right before halftime.

At first Swinney said Lawrence had concussion-like symptoms. On Monday, coaches said Lawrence’s injury was more of a neck strain.

Lawrence took part in all of Clemson’s practice Monday. Swinney says the 6-foot-6 freshman looks and feels great and that is a “big blessing” for the Tigers (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Swinney also said Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow is splitting time at quarterback and could come in third if something happens to Lawrence and backup Chase Brice.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 27-23. (Richard Shiro/Associated Press)

