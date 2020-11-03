“This week, he’s going to be Coach Lawrence,” Swinney said.
Lawrence tested positive for the virus last week and missed the team’s 34-28 comeback victory over Boston College this past Saturday.
Swinney said Lawrence has participated in the team meetings and sessions through Zoom and feels good, health wise.
The coach added that Lawrence would be able to rejoin the Tigers for practices next week. Clemson has a week off following its first visit to Notre Dame in 41 years.
Lawrence is expected to return to play at Florida State on Nov. 21.
