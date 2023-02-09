Swope and Southern Indiana host Tennessee Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-12, 6-6 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-14, 7-5 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -1; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Isaiah Swope scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 71-66 overtime loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Golden Eagles are 9-4 on their home court. Tennessee Tech ranks second in the OVC shooting 35.8% from deep, led by Jayvis Harvey shooting 49.4% from 3-point range.

The Screaming Eagles are 6-6 in conference matchups. Southern Indiana has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles and Screaming Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Thompson is averaging 10.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Jaylen Sebree is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Swope is averaging 14.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Jelani Simmons is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

