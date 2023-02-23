Swope and Southern Indiana host Tennessee Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-16, 9-7 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-14, 8-8 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Indiana -5.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Isaiah Swope scored 27 points in Southern Indiana’s 85-80 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 10-3 in home games. Southern Indiana is third in the OVC scoring 76.6 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 9-7 against conference opponents. Tennessee Tech has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Lakes averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Swope is averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Advertisement

Jaylen Sebree is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tyrone Perry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article