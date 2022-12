EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Isaiah Swope scored 28 points, including six in overtime, as Southern Indiana took down Indiana State 88-85 on Sunday night.

Courvoisier McCauley led the Sycamores (9-2), finishing with 23 points and six rebounds. Jayson Kent added 20 points and two steals for Indiana State. Cameron Henry had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The loss snapped the Sycamores’ five-game winning streak.