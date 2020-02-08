Ahmad Frost had 15 points for the Hawks (3-20, 2-6). AJ Cheeseman added 10 points. Da’Shawn Phillip had six rebounds.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Morgan State defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 56-50 on Jan. 27. Morgan State plays NC Central at home on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore plays Coppin State on the road on Monday.
