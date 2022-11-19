Jim Boeheim gets 1,000th win as Syracuse tops Northeastern

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reached his 1,000th career victory on Saturday in a 76-48 win over Northeastern.
The Orange led Northeastern in points in the paint (44-20), points off turnovers (18-10), and fast break points (13-0).
The Orange jumped out to a 9-0 lead over the first two minutes led the rest of the way. Syracuse pieced together a 21-6 run in the second half to boost its lead to 68-39.
Jared Turner had a team-high seven points for Northeastern (0-4), which has lost all nine meetings with Syracuse.
Syracuse plays on Monday against Richmond at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
