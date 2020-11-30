The 6-foot-10 Sidibe played just over four minutes in Friday’s game and had two points, one rebound and two fouls before getting hurt. Syracuse held on to win 85-84 after falling behind by double digits.
Forward Quincy Guerrier ended up playing nearly 33 minutes and led the Orange comeback, finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds, a career high.
