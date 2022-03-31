Anselem started six games and played in all but one for the Orange (16-17), showing promise after playing only 26 minutes over four games his freshman year.

After Edwards was hurt in early February at Boston College, Anselem’s first career start came against Virginia Tech. He responded with six points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anselem averaged 14.2 minutes, 2.6 points, and 3.8 rebounds with 17 blocks. In the final nine games, he averaged 7.2 rebounds.

Anselem is the only player from the 2021-22 team to enter the transfer portal. Last year, five players entered the portal and swingman Alan Griffin opted to enter the NBA draft.

___