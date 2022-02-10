An X-ray and subsequent MRI Wednesday confirmed the break, the school said. Treatment has not been decided, although typically it’s an injury that requires surgery.
It’s a big blow to the Orange (13-11, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won four straight in a late-season push. The 6-foot-11 Edwards has been a presence in the middle, though he’s been plagued by foul trouble. The Netherlands native was averaging nearly 28 minutes, 12 points and 6.5 rebounds and shooting at a 69.5% clip. His 67 blocks rank second in the ACC and 12th nationally.
Orange coach Jim Boeheim said on a radio show Thursday that he’ll look at 6-10 Frank Anselem to help fill the void. The sophomore from Nigeria has played in all but one game as the primary backup, averaging just over 10 minutes. Often-injured Bourama Sidibe, the starter two years ago and in his final season, has played only 8 minutes over four games.
Syracuse has played three forwards at times this season with Boeheim’s son, Jimmy, filling in at center for short spurts.
