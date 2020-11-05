Williams played in 28 games for Syracuse and had 93 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 3 1/2 tackles for loss in his three seasons. He scored a remarkable touchdown in the season finale against Wake Forest last year, forcing a fumble and returning it 94 yards for the winning touchdown in overtime.
Cisco, a preseason All-American, opted out after playing the first two games of the season. He was injured in warmups prior to the third game and never returned. He also plans to enter next year’s NFL draft.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.