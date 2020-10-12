Cisco, a junior safety from Long Island, entered the season with 12 interceptions, tops among returning players in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Babers also said he hadn’t received a medical update on quarterback Tommy DeVito. The redshirt junior suffered an injury to his left leg when he was sacked for a fifth time late in a 38-24 home loss to Duke on Saturday and had to be helped off the field.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.