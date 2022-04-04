The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Rhode Island native transferred to Syracuse last year from Villanova and started all 33 games for the Orange in 2021-22. He averaged 13.9 points, second on the team to Buddy Boeheim (19.2), and topped Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 6.8.

Swider also shot a team-high 41.1% (81 of 197) from 3-point range and excelled toward the end of the season, when the Orange won six of seven before faltering. He went 31 of 55 (56.3%) from beyond the arc in a 10-game span despite missing all five attempts in a loss at Virginia Tech.