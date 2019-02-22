No. 1 Duke (23-3, 11-2) vs. Syracuse (18-8, 9-4)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke presents a tough challenge for Syracuse. Syracuse has won three of its seven games against ranked opponents this season. Duke fell 88-72 to North Carolina in its last outing.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Duke has benefited heavily from its freshmen. R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones have collectively accounted for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 92 percent of all Blue Devils points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Barrett has had his hand in 49 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. The freshman forward has 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Syracuse is 14-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 63 or fewer points, and 4-8 when opponents exceed 63 points. Duke is 23-0 when holding opponents to 84 points or fewer, and 0-3 on the year when teams score any more than 84.

STREAK SCORING: Duke has won its last six road games, scoring 80.2 points, while allowing 68 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 85.9 points per game, the fifth-highest figure in Division I. Syracuse has only averaged 70 points per game, which ranks 229th nationally.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

