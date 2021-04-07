Dolezaj had one year of college eligibility remaining due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 6-foot-10, rail-thin native of Slovakia played in 131 games for the Orange and started 83 times over four years, becoming a mainstay in the starting lineup the past two seasons. He averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds as a junior and 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds this past season, slowed by a broken finger which limited his effectiveness at the end of the season.
Dolezaj finishes his Syracuse career with 960 points and 649 rebounds.
