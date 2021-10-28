Shrader has settled nicely into his role as the starter and at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds gives the Orange an impressive second option in the run game behind tailback Sean Tucker, who leads the nation in rushing with 1,060 yards. Shrader rushed for 137 yards, 178 and 174 in three of the past four games, the lone blip coming in a 17-14 home loss to Clemson, when he had only seven rushing attempts and gained six yards. Still, he scored once — untouched from in close after the Tigers put all of their focus on Tucker in the middle — and threw a 62-yard scoring pass to Trebor Pena late in the game.